<strong>Sharjah:</strong> Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Thursday became the first player to complete hundred catches for a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). <p></p> <p></p>The former India skipper completed the landmark for CSK when he took a simple one to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha in Ravindra Jadeja's over against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 44 of the league. Dhoni took three catches in the match on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>"Special cricketer, special milestone! Clapping Clapping @msdhoni completes 100 IPL catches for @ChennaiIPL as a wicketkeeper. #VIVOIPL #SRHvCSK," the IPL wrote on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="in">(C) Dhoni X 100!&#x1f60d;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SRHvCSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SRHvCSK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellove</a> &#x1f981;&#x1f49b; <a href="https://t.co/vsRr4xesr1">pic.twitter.com/vsRr4xesr1</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings - Mask P&#x1f637;du Whistle P&#x1f973;du! (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1443592147320512512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 30, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Only CSK's Suresh Raina (98) and Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard (94) are close to Dhoni on the elite list of players with the most catches for a franchise in the IPL. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood and Dwayne Bravo impressed on a slow pitch to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to a below-par 134/7 in 20 overs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Hazlewood took three wickets for 24 runs, his best figures in the IPL while Bravo scalped two wickets for 17 runs.