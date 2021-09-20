Dubai: MS Dhoni is one of the calmest captains in the business, but he too lost his cool after an on-field confusion with Dwayne Bravo that led to a dropped catch on Sunday against Mumbai Indians in Dubai. The episode transpired in the 18th over of the MI innings when Saurabh Tiwary looked to take on Deepak Chahar, only to find a top edge.

The ball went high up in the air, Dhoni had to make ground while Bravo was well-positioned to take the catch. Realising that he has the gloves, Dhoni sprinted for it, but eventually, it was spilled. Dhoni, who sets high standards for himself on the ground, was not happy with the effort and fumed at his dear friend – Bravo.

Thankfully, that drop did not have an effect on the eventual result of the match as Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs to go top of the table. Ruturaj Gaikwad laid the foundation with an unbeaten 58-ball 88 before Dwayne Bravo led an excellent bowling display.