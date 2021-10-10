Dubai: MS Dhoni was all praise for young Ruturaj Gaikwad after Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets on Sunday to enter the final. Gaikwad, who was awarded the man of the match, hit a whirlwind 70 off 50 balls and laid the platform well for the chase. Calling him a ‘good talent’, Dhoni said what makes him special is his ability to play authentic shots and still get runs.

‘He (Ruturaj) is somebody who plays authentic shots. He is a good talent,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Claiming that it has not been a good tournament for him, the CSK skipper eventually went on to become the hero for the side on the night said it was a crucial knock for him. He scored 18 off six balls and took CSK over the line in the last over. Dhoni added: “It was a crucial innings. They were using the bigger boundary very well. I haven’t done a lot in the tournament.”

Admitting that it was ‘tough’ for CSK as a unit as they did not qualify last year, Dhoni thanked the support staff and the fans for all the support.

“It was tough when we didn’t qualify last time. Emotions were high. Credit goes to the support staff and everyone in the team,” he concluded.

“It’s just normal. Just go through normal routines whatever you have been following throughout the tournament and just try and stay neutral. Each and every game you start from 0, so it’s important to start again and start fresh and be up for a challenge whatever it is,” Gaikwad said after receiving the man of the match.