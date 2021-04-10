A day ahead of CSK's opening clash, MS Dhoni has sent a warning to Delhi Capitals. The 39-year old was seen hammering monstrous sixes during their practice session on the eve of the game. Dhoni - who faced criticism last year for his slow-pace batting - has not played competitive cricket since the last edition of the IPL and hence his form would bring relief for the fans. <p></p> <p></p>He looked at his free-spirited best as he hit the ball hard as he used to in his early days. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video shared by CSK Twitter that should excite the yellow brigade. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="it">Ulla vandha power adiii! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thala?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thala</a> &#x1f4aa; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellove</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://t.co/MUXqtMKkBL">pic.twitter.com/MUXqtMKkBL</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1380742978726096903?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 10, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Eyes would be on Dhoni when he takes the field against his pupil Rishabh Pant - who would be leading the Capitals in Shreyas Iyer's absence. <p></p> <p></p>Chennai finished last in the thirteenth edition. They were missing the services of Suresh Raina. But this year he is back and that would boost the CSK side. <p></p><h2>MI vs CSK SQUADS -</h2> <p></p><strong>Delhi Capitals:</strong> Rishabh Pant (c &amp; wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Chennai Super Kings:</strong> Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c &amp; wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Match starts at 7.30 PM.</strong>