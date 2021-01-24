After finishing at the bottom of the table, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will look to bury the ghosts of 2020 and start afresh. The process has already started. At the recent IPL retention process, CSK left some old guard and that ensured new faces come into the setup.

With the mini-auction set to take place in less than a month, CSK could look to fill gaps and loopholes that they have identified and look to put up a formidable unit – that will win matches.

First of all, they have made it clear that the franchise is looking forward and not back. It is good that they have clarified their position on that. Now they need to start with the top.

Who could replace Shane Watson at the opening slot? Steve Smith has been released by Rajasthan Royals and would be at the auction table. Given his chemistry with Dhoni, one could possibly believe that Smith could be Watson’s replacement.

Back-Up Indian Pacer: Yes, CSK would probably look at getting an Indian pacer who could be a back-up option for Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. There is Sreesanth, but again lack of match-practice could work against him. Ankit Rajpoot, Umesh Yadav, and Varun Aaron who have been released could be looked at as probable options.

Back-up Middle-Order Batsman: Not that CSK needs it being the flexible side they are, but still they would like a back-up option in the wings. Maybe someone who could replace Ambati Rayudu if needed. There is a Robin Uthappa and a Faf Du Plessis – who can play anywhere in the top five.

The big surprise on the retention day was Suresh Raina being backed and not released, despite a reported rift in the side. In all probability, Raina would be Dhoni’s deputy.