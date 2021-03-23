The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings team would be shifting base to Mumbai on March 26 ahead of the IPL season. The CSK players have been training together for the past couple of weeks in Chennai and now they would leave their home. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the date as per a report on Inside Sport.

“We will definitely shift now. We are scheduled to leave for Mumbai by March 26,” Viswanathan told Inside Sport.

Viswanathan also revealed that the CSK side would be staying at the Trident hotel in Mumbai.

CSK would not be playing a single match in Chennai according to the new rules laid out by the IPL Governing Council. No home matches for teams and because CSK would play five of their matches in Mumbai – hence they are shifting base. Their stay in Mumbai would help them get used to the conditions.

In another piece of good news for CSK, veteran Suresh Raina is going to join the side in Mumbai directly. He is one of the cricketers who were not present at the Chennai camp. Raina – who pulled out of the tournament last year – had sought permission from the CSK management to join the camp in Mumbai as he wanted to be present for the first birthday of his son Rio.

The CSK side – who finished last in the previous season and faced heavy backlash would look for a revival this time.

CSK would play their tournament opener against Delhi Capitals on April 10.

CSK Squad IPL 2021

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harisankar Reddy, Bhagvath Varma, and Cheteshwar Pujara.