<strong>Dubai:</strong> Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag, who has seen Ravichandran Ashwin operate under the leadership of ex-skipper MS Dhoni, claimed that the latter did not allow the spinner to experiment. Sehwag revealed Ashwin who has a mindset that if he bowls off-spin - he would get hit - came up with new variants to keep the batter guessing. But under Dhoni, he was not allowed to use them claims Sehwag. <p></p> <p></p>"Ravichandran Ashwin has a mindset that if he bowls off-spin, anyone will hit him for a four or a six. Because of this fear, he resorts to experimentation. When MS Dhoni used to be behind the wickets, he never allowed Ashwin to experiment. Sometimes you need to make a bowler realize that no doubt a batsman may hit you for a six but it also gives you a chance to get him out," Sehwag said on <em>Cricbuzz Live</em>. <p></p> <p></p>Sehwag reckoned Ashwin, who conceded 22 runs in 2.5 overs - was trying too many things. The ex-India opener feels that gives him the least chances of taking a wicket and as a senior spinner he is expected to get the breakthroughs in the middle phase. <p></p> <p></p>"The way he was bowling, it gives him the least chance to dismiss a batsman. If he resorts to off-spin, then LBW, bowled comes into the equation. Yes, he was economical but as a senior bowler, he should give breakthroughs in the middle overs," Sehwag further explained. <p></p> <p></p>The Capitals beat Sunrisers by eight wickets to go top of the table again. SRH languish at the bottom place with one win.