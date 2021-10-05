Dubai: Things did not go according to plan for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Monday in Dubai as they lost yet another game against Delhi Capitals. The Capitals cruised to a three-wicket win to go top of the table and ensure they finish in the top two. Following the loss, Dhoni revealed where he felt the game was lost. Dhoni hints that it was one over from Deepak Chahar in the powerplay in which he conceded 21 runs. In that over – which was the fifth – Dhawan took a liking for Chahar.

“Was important not to give too many in the first six. Was one expensive over in the first six, but when quality players are batting it can happen,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Admitting that the pitch was slow and two-paced in nature, the CSK captain also felt they were 10-15 runs short.

“We were looking to get closer to 150. After we lost a few wickets, around the 15-16th over mark the platform was nice. We failed to accelerate. I thought it was a tough pitch. Anything close to 150 would’ve been a good score. It’s a two-paced wicket. It’s not like it slowed down drastically. Can’t just play your shots,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shimron Hetmyer kept his nerves and played some fine shots under pressure to guide Delhi Capitals to a three-wicket win.

Needing 28 from the last three overs to reach the target of 137, the Guyanese picked 12 runs against Dwayne Bravo and then got 10 off pacer Josh Hazlewood to bring down the equation to six runs from six balls. DC completed the job with two balls to spare despite losing Axar Patel. Hetmyer remained not out on a vital 28 off 18 balls, including a crucial six in the penultimate over.