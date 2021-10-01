Sharjah: After missing out on a playoffs berth in 2020, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings have become the first team to seal their last-four berth on Thursday with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah. CSK beat SRH by six wickets in a low-scoring spectacle. Dhoni turned back the clock as he finished the game with a six. After the win, Dhoni admitted that the result means a lot for the side after what happened last year.

“It means a lot, because the last time, we said we wanted to come back strong. We are known for that and there was a lot at stake. You won’t always win games and a lot didn’t go our way last time, and it’s important not to make excuses and we have done that this year,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Crediting the players for keeping the momentum and taking responsibilities, Dhoni reckoned the wicket was different.

“The boys did well to keep the momentum going, and they’ve taken responsibilities to keep all departments of the game in balance so the players and the support staff get the credit. The bounce of the wicket was different – instead of knee height, it was shin height, and once the batsmen figured out that they have to hit straight, they succeeded,” he added.

Finally, Dhoni thanked the fans for believing in CSK and supporting them through thick and thin.

“Not much needs to be said of the fans, who have supported us through thick and thin and I’m glad we have repaid their faith,” he concluded.