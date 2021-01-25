Former India opener Gautam Gambhir gave his opinion on Chennai Super Kings’ policy of releasing players like Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav. In IPL 2020, Chennai failed to qualify for the play-offs for the first time since the inception of the tournament as a result, they made some bold calls by releasing experienced Piyush and Kedar ahead of the next season.

Gambhir claims it was a right strategy from CSK to not revamp the whole squad after just one disastrous season.

“I feel it is the right strategy. Overall revamp does not mean that you change the entire team. And if you see CSK’s season, it was not that bad a season. Just because there are a lot of expectations from CSK, they have qualified for the playoffs every time, probably because of that we were asking if they need an overall revamp,” Gambhir told Star Sports.

The two-time IPL captain said CSK captain MS Dhoni has a speciality that he builds a team for a particular season which Gambhir called a major difference between Chennai and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“This is MS Dhoni’s speciality. I have always said that MS Dhoni does not think too far ahead. He only thinks about building the team for a particular season and that is the difference between CSK and RCB. People are saying that CSK had a very bad season and need an overall revamp but despite that, they have left only five players.”

Gambhir feels CSK released Piyush and Kedar for the heavy price tag and claims Dhoni should’ve retained the later he had a price of 3 or 4 crore.

“Piyush Chawla, probably for the price tag and they have a replacement for him in Karn Sharma and Imran Tahir. Kedar Jadhav because of the number at which he bats and the price tag, that could be the reason, if he had a price of 3 or 4 crores, I feel MS Dhoni would have given him another season.

“They have left him only because of the price tag, which I think is a very very sensible thing CSK has done,” he added.

Gambhir further slammed RCB’s policy of releasing 10 players despite qualifying for the playoffs last season.

“On the other hand, RCB have left ten players even after qualifying for the playoffs. CSK’s success story in the IPL is a balanced mind that knows how important it is to give security to the players, not only to those players who are in your playing XI but also all the players who are sitting in the dressing room,” he said.