Dubai: Time and again, MS Dhoni has shown he is a family man and can manage – his personal and professional life equally well. It is also no secret that Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva have been his pillars of strength over the years. During the ongoing UAE leg of the IPL, Sakshi and Ziva have often been spotted in the stands. On Monday, it was no different, as the mother-daughter duo were present at the stadium in Dubai to root for CSK, who were taking on DC.

During the game, Ziva stole the show hands down with her oh-so-adorable gesture. The little munchkin was spotted praying for the success of CSK from the stands. As expected, the pictures went viral as fans started reacting to it with love.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

Ziva praying for CSK…. 🥺🥺🥺 Dear God, please answer!#CSKvDC Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) October 4, 2021

The way she praying yaar. She is soo cute i just love her ziva love u #CSKvsDC #Msdhoni #csk pic.twitter.com/VQfvAcXyhS simran qureshi (@sanaqureshi_13) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhoni’s struggles with the bat continued as he scored 18 off 27 balls. It was also his slowest knock ever in IPL history (Minimum of 25 balls).

“We were looking to get closer to 150. After we lost a few wickets, around the 15-16th over mark the platform was nice. We failed to accelerate. I thought it was a tough pitch. Anything close to 150 would’ve been a good score. It’s a two-paced wicket. It’s not like it slowed down drastically. Can’t just play your shots,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after the loss.