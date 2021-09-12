Dubai: Former India skipper MS Dhoni is easily one of the most popular cricketers in the world, if not the most popular. Every move of Dhoni creates massive buzz. Fans long to get a glimpse of him even after he has retired from international cricket.

A group of fans gathered in Dubai to get a glimpse of the training session of Chennai Super Kings. While the CSK boys were about to get on the bus after the training session, fans were cheering for the franchise. Overwhelmed by the gesture shown by fans, Dhoni obliged fans by waving his hand.

Here is the video of the moment shared by the official Twitter account of CSK:

Dhoni, who has recently been picked for the Indian side as the mentor, would have eyes on him during the second phase of the IPL. He has not been at his best with the bat in recent times and that is something he would like to improve upon.

CSK has been training for the second phase for nearly 20 days now and is ready for the season. The players completed their isolation period last month and kicked off the preparations soon after they got the clearance.

The second half of IPL is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the UAE and it would be CSK versus Mumbai Indians starting things off. Currently, they are in the second spot after seven games. They have won five games and look good to make the playoffs after missing it last year. CSK would be eyeing their fourth IPL title.