New Delhi: BCCI has announced the schedule of the remainder of VIVO IPL 2021, which will be played in the UAE. The reigning champions Mumbai Indians will take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings to resume the second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai on 19th September. The remaining 31 matches will be played in the second phase of IPL, which was postponed earlier due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

Dubai will host 13 matches whereas Sharjah will host 10 matches in the second leg of the tournament. There will be a total of seven double-headers, out of which the first one will be played on 25th September. Just like the previous edition of the IPL, the Afternoon matches will begin from 3:30 PM IST whereas the evening matches will commence from 7:30 PM IST.

The final will be played on October 15 in Dubai. The first qualifier will be played on 10th October in Dubai whereas the first Eliminator will be played on the following day in Sharjah. The second qualifier will be played on 13th October in Sharjah.

IPL 2021 Schedule

30 SUN 19-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM CHENNAI SUPER KINGS MUMBAI INDIANS DUBAI

31 MON 20-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE ABU DHABI

32 TUE 21-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM PUNJAB KINGS RAJASTHAN ROYALS DUBAI

33 WED 22-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM DELHI CAPITALS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD DUBAI

34 THU 23-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM MUMBAI INDIANS KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS ABU DHABI

35 FRI 24-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE CHENNAI SUPER KINGS SHARJAH

36 SAT 25-SEP-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM DELHI CAPITALS RAJASTHAN ROYALS ABU DHABI

37 SAT 25-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD PUNJAB KINGS SHARJAH

38 SUN 26-SEP-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM CHENNAI SUPER KINGS KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS ABU DHABI

39 SUN 26-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE MUMBAI INDIANS DUBAI

40 MON 27-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD RAJASTHAN ROYALS DUBAI

41 TUE 28-SEP-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS DELHI CAPITALS SHARJAH

42 TUE 28-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM MUMBAI INDIANS PUNJAB KINGS ABU DHABI

43 WED 29-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM RAJASTHAN ROYALS ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE DUBAI

44 THU 30-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD CHENNAI SUPER KINGS SHARJAH

45 FRI 01-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS PUNJAB KINGS DUBAI

46 SAT 02-OCT-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM MUMBAI INDIANS DELHI CAPITALS SHARJAH

47 SAT 02-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM RAJASTHAN ROYALS CHENNAI SUPER KINGS ABU DHABI

48 SUN 03-OCT-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE PUNJAB KINGS SHARJAH

49 SUN 03-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD DUBAI

50 MON 04-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM DELHI CAPITALS CHENNAI SUPER KINGS DUBAI

51 TUE 05-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM RAJASTHAN ROYALS MUMBAI INDIANS SHARJAH

52 WED 06-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE SUNRISERS HYDERABAD ABU DHABI

53 THU 07-OCT-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM CHENNAI SUPER KINGS PUNJAB KINGS DUBAI

54 THU 07-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS RAJASTHAN ROYALS SHARJAH

55 FRI 08-OCT-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD MUMBAI INDIANS ABU DHABI

56 FRI 08-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE DELHI CAPITALS DUBAI

57 SUN 10-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM QUALIFIER 1 DUBAI

58 MON 11-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ELIMINATOR SHARJAH

59 WED 13-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM QUALIFIER 2 SHARJAH

60 FRI 15-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM FINAL DUBAI