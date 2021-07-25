<strong>New Delhi: </strong>BCCI has announced the schedule of the remainder of VIVO IPL 2021, which will be played in the UAE. The reigning champions Mumbai Indians will take on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings to resume the second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai on 19th September. The remaining 31 matches will be played in the second phase of IPL, which was postponed earlier due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble. <p></p> <p></p>Dubai will host 13 matches whereas Sharjah will host 10 matches in the second leg of the tournament. There will be a total of seven double-headers, out of which the first one will be played on 25th September. Just like the previous edition of the IPL, the Afternoon matches will begin from 3:30 PM IST whereas the evening matches will commence from 7:30 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p>The final will be played on October 15 in Dubai. The first qualifier will be played on 10th October in Dubai whereas the first Eliminator will be played on the following day in Sharjah. The second qualifier will be played on 13th October in Sharjah. <p></p><h2>IPL 2021 Schedule</h2> <p></p>30 SUN 19-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM CHENNAI SUPER KINGS MUMBAI INDIANS DUBAI <p></p>31 MON 20-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE ABU DHABI <p></p>32 TUE 21-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM PUNJAB KINGS RAJASTHAN ROYALS DUBAI <p></p>33 WED 22-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM DELHI CAPITALS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD DUBAI <p></p>34 THU 23-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM MUMBAI INDIANS KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS ABU DHABI <p></p>35 FRI 24-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE CHENNAI SUPER KINGS SHARJAH <p></p>36 SAT 25-SEP-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM DELHI CAPITALS RAJASTHAN ROYALS ABU DHABI <p></p>37 SAT 25-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD PUNJAB KINGS SHARJAH <p></p>38 SUN 26-SEP-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM CHENNAI SUPER KINGS KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS ABU DHABI <p></p>39 SUN 26-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE MUMBAI INDIANS DUBAI <p></p>40 MON 27-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD RAJASTHAN ROYALS DUBAI <p></p>41 TUE 28-SEP-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS DELHI CAPITALS SHARJAH <p></p>42 TUE 28-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM MUMBAI INDIANS PUNJAB KINGS ABU DHABI <p></p>43 WED 29-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM RAJASTHAN ROYALS ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE DUBAI <p></p>44 THU 30-SEP-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD CHENNAI SUPER KINGS SHARJAH <p></p>45 FRI 01-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS PUNJAB KINGS DUBAI <p></p>46 SAT 02-OCT-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM MUMBAI INDIANS DELHI CAPITALS SHARJAH <p></p>47 SAT 02-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM RAJASTHAN ROYALS CHENNAI SUPER KINGS ABU DHABI <p></p>48 SUN 03-OCT-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE PUNJAB KINGS SHARJAH <p></p>49 SUN 03-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS SUNRISERS HYDERABAD DUBAI <p></p>50 MON 04-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM DELHI CAPITALS CHENNAI SUPER KINGS DUBAI <p></p>51 TUE 05-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM RAJASTHAN ROYALS MUMBAI INDIANS SHARJAH <p></p>52 WED 06-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE SUNRISERS HYDERABAD ABU DHABI <p></p>53 THU 07-OCT-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM CHENNAI SUPER KINGS PUNJAB KINGS DUBAI <p></p>54 THU 07-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS RAJASTHAN ROYALS SHARJAH <p></p>55 FRI 08-OCT-21 02:00 PM 03:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD MUMBAI INDIANS ABU DHABI <p></p>56 FRI 08-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE DELHI CAPITALS DUBAI <p></p>57 SUN 10-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM QUALIFIER 1 DUBAI <p></p>58 MON 11-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM ELIMINATOR SHARJAH <p></p>59 WED 13-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM QUALIFIER 2 SHARJAH <p></p>60 FRI 15-OCT-21 06:00 PM 07:30 PM FINAL DUBAI