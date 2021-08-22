Abu Dhabi: The remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is all set to begin in UAE next month and the defending champions Mumbai Indians have already started to mentally prepare their players by giving them the best environment to flourish and showcase their skills. Ahead of their season, Mumbai Indians have tried to create an environment in their hotel premises identical to their team room from the 2020 season in the UAE.

Flanked by racquets on both sides, the giant room is equipped with a table tennis board along with a video gaming arcade with bean bags. To add to that, it has enough space for a basketball board area and a play area for children since players will be travelling with their families as well.

Photo galleries of players’ moments with the franchise and pictures of die-hard fans, bordered by yellow light bulbs, are the standout features of the room.

The pictures of fans are arranged within the big M symbol, carrying the initials of the first name of the franchise and text alongside as “Paltan, we are you. We are one family.”

There is a music area in the room with guitars and drums, where players can enjoy some live music and singing.

With the players and families confined mostly to their rooms, the giant room serves as an area to rewind and enjoy with their teammates and family members.

In the first match of the second leg of UAE-based IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians will be up against Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai. The five-time champions are placed fourth on the points table.

