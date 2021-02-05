After having made his domestic debut in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, Arjun Tendulkar – who is now eligible for IPL – has registered for the lucrative league ahead of the mini-auction that is scheduled to take place in under two weeks time in Chennai. Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun has set his base price at Rs 20 lakh. So, does the rookie have a realistic chance of getting a bidder.

Yes, he has a realistic chance at getting an IPL breakthrough. Here are the teams that could eye the services of the 21-year-old.

Mumbai Indians: The defending champions have shown faith in homegrown talent in the past and considering that – Arjun surely has a good chance. The franchise could look at him from the prospect of the future. No doubt, he has the talent – all he needs is more guidance and match time. IPL with Mumbai Indians would surely make him grow as a cricketer.

Chennai Super Kings: The MS Dhoni-led side finished last in 2020 and they want to turn it around. The CEO of CSK has made it clear that youth would be the way ahead for a franchise that has often been criticised for backing experienced players. Arjun is a left-arm seamer and the natural angle that he can create could be something CSK could look to make the most of in the future.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: With no left-arm seamers in the ranks, RCB is another side that could look to have Arjun on their side. Arjun could be of great help for them if the RCB batsmen want to face left-arm seam in the nets to prepare ahead of a game.

Arjun has played for India U-19 and has recently made his domestic debut as well, would be interesting to see if he gets a IPL call-up.