KL Rahul started with 60 off 52 balls to help Punjab Kings beat defending champions Mumbai Indians by nine wickets on Friday and get their campaign back on track. After the game, Rahul was all praise for veteran Chris Gayle with whom he put on a crucial 79-run stand to take PBKS over the line. Happy the way Gayle batted, Rahul said that he is not just destructive but also brings experience to the table.

“It was good of Chris that he got through that period. He was always confident that he could make it up. He knew whom to target. That’s what you get with Chris, not just destructive batting but also experience of so many years playing T20 cricket,” said the man of the match Rahul at the presentation.

After the win, PBKS climbed to the fifth spot in the points table, but Rahul still had a word of caution for his side. He asked them not to get too ahead of themselves after the win and remain patient as they are a team that is slowly coming together.

“We don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves. Slowly we are coming together as a team. We are still a young team. Every year we keep bringing in newer guys. It’s important to be patient,” Rahul added.

Rahul has been in good form and is currently second in the list of Orange Cap behind Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan.

Meanwhile, despite the loss against Punjab Mumbai is still in the fourth position because of a better net run rate.

While PBKS now take on the KKR challenge, MI will lock horns with Rajasthan next hoping to bounce back to winning ways.