With days to go for the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League, the official anthem of the tournament was revealed on Tuesday. The anthem titled ‘India Ka Apna Mantra’ has Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma featuring in it among others. Star Sports took to social media handles and shared the video which is being loved by fans already.

The anthem salutes the new, bold and confident spirit of India. It is a visual treat as it captures the flavour of India in a short video.

#VIVOIPL 2021 Anthem salutes the new, bold and confident spirit of India. Let’s all believe in #IndiaKaApnaMantra. Tell us what you think will be your team’s Success Mantra this season. VIVO IPL 2021 – Starts from April 9! pic.twitter.com/d8STLot31X Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 23, 2021

The new season of the IPL starts on April 9 and the opener would be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.