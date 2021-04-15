Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli feels the extra bowling options made the difference after his team won the thrilling contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday. RCB were able to turn the tables after SRH were cruising at one stage on 96-1.

RCB had set up a fighting score of 149 after Glenn Maxwell scored a gutsy knock of 59 runs. However, it was RCB’s bowling that played a key role in the team’s win.

The turning point of the game came in the 17th over when Shahbaz Ahmed scalped three wickets. The left-arm spinner accounted for Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Abdul Samad, who all perished while trying to hit the big shots playing across the line but got a top edge.

Kohli stated the run-chase kept getting difficult as it was not easy to bat in the second phase of the match.

The RCB skipper said in the post-match presentation, Not as exhausted as I am proud (of the team). It was a top game for us, the wicket is going to get challenging, we saw that yesterday. You are never really out of the game in these conditions. We have more bowling options and those extra bowling options made those impact performances in the middle overs. I told the guys don’t think that we struggled to get to 149. I believed we could win with 150. If it was tough for us, it will be tough for them as well. Chasing under pressure and you lose wickets, the game can swing anywhere. The wicket was never a belter and our execution under pressure was spot on. It kept getting tougher and tougher with the old ball”.

RCB also moved to the top of the table after their second win in as many games. However, Kohli is not over-excited by the good start and wants to take one game at a time. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell scored 59 runs from 41 balls and Kohli feels it made the difference for them.

Kohli added, “I think Maxi’s innings was the difference for us. To be very honest, we are not over-excited with wins this season. We have clarity of plans. We traded Harshal from Delhi, gave him a specific role and he’s doing an outstanding job for us. We are taking one game at a time, we are enjoying playing with each other. Need to be professional and do the job on the field”.

RCB will next face Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue of MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on 18th April.