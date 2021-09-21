Dubai: Mohammed Shami has been one of India’s premier fast bowlers and have performed really well in every possible formats. For Punjab Kings he has been instrumental and have proved himself a good death over bowler. In today’s match against Rajasthan Royals, Shami took three wickets to reach to 50 wickets milestone for PBKS. He finished with a decent spell of 3/21 as Rajasthan Royals set a target of 186 for the KL Rahul led side. With today’s spell, Shami takes his season tally to 11 wickets in 9 matches.

Shami started his PBKS career off to a flier career with 19 wickets and in the following season he finished with 20 scalps.

Former KKR man has now become the fourth bowler after Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Sharma and Axar Patel to pick up 50 wickets for the Punjab side.

For Punjab he has picked up majority of his wickets during the death overs with an average of 15.93.

Most wickets for Punjab Kings in IPL : 84 – Piyush Chawla 71 – Sandeep Sharma 61 – Axar Patel 50* – Mohammed Shami 47 – Irfan Pathan Shami reaches 50 wkts for PBKS. No other PBKS bowler has taken 50+ wkts without taking any 4-fers or without bowling any maiden overs.#PBKSvsRR Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) September 21, 2021

Shami has been very impactful in the shortest format of the game and would love to keep his momentum going and will try to take Punjab Kings to a better position this season. Despite his brilliant performances, Punjab Kings have managed only the sixth position in the last two seasons.