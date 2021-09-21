<strong>Dubai:</strong> Mohammed Shami has been one of India's premier fast bowlers and have performed really well in every possible formats. For Punjab Kings he has been instrumental and have proved himself a good death over bowler. In today's match against Rajasthan Royals, Shami took three wickets to reach to 50 wickets milestone for PBKS. He finished with a decent spell of 3/21 as Rajasthan Royals set a target of 186 for the KL Rahul led side. With today's spell, Shami takes his season tally to 11 wickets in 9 matches. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">4-0-21-3 &#x1f4a5;</p> <p></p>Shami bhai with a shamazing spell in Dubai! &#x1f60d;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaddaPunjab?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaddaPunjab</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PunjabKings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PunjabKings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PBKSvRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PBKSvRR</a> <a href="https://t.co/ZYGlDeOXqo">pic.twitter.com/ZYGlDeOXqo</a> <p></p> <p></p> Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/PunjabKingsIPL/status/1440342606467059724?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Shami started his PBKS career off to a flier career with 19 wickets and in the following season he finished with 20 scalps. <p></p> <p></p>Former KKR man has now become the fourth bowler after Piyush Chawla, Sandeep Sharma and Axar Patel to pick up 50 wickets for the Punjab side. <p></p> <p></p>For Punjab he has picked up majority of his wickets during the death overs with an average of 15.93. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Most wickets for Punjab Kings in IPL : <p></p>84 - Piyush Chawla <p></p>71 - Sandeep Sharma <p></p>61 - Axar Patel <p></p>50* - Mohammed Shami <p></p>47 - Irfan Pathan <p></p> <p></p>Shami reaches 50 wkts for PBKS. No other PBKS bowler has taken 50+ wkts without taking any 4-fers or without bowling any maiden overs.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PBKSvsRR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PBKSvsRR</a></p> <p></p> Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) <a href="https://twitter.com/rhitankar8616/status/1440344315255869458?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Shami has been very impactful in the shortest format of the game and would love to keep his momentum going and will try to take Punjab Kings to a better position this season. Despite his brilliant performances, Punjab Kings have managed only the sixth position in the last two seasons.