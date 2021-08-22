Dubai: MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are arguably the most popular players in the IPL. Despite having called it a day from the international arena, there has been no dip in their popularity. Fans still love them like before and that was evident when the Chennai Super Kings official Twitter handle shared an image where both the cricketers can be seen in one frame, getting ready in the nets.

CSK was having their net session on Saturday and it so happened that both the cricketers were having a hit at the same time.

That is when the picture was clicked and it has now gone viral. The post is inching close to the 15K mark in under 12 hours.

Here is how fans reacted:

Best destructive duo of ipl Thala and chinna thala __Soub ag a__ (@soubhagya_xd) August 21, 2021

Who will win between these two….. Just say your opinion… Virat_Abd_Forever (@imkohli9705) August 21, 2021

An amazing frame it is!! A (@HeyYouNotYou_U) August 21, 2021

This duo is lob Nemi_gulati (@NemiGulati) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the three-time IPL champions have confirmed that Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood’s availability for the second half of IPL 2021 at the UAE. Hazlewood left the first half of IPL 2021 midway due to the bio-bubble fatigue in India but he has assured his availability for the second left which is scheduled to commence from September 19. Interestingly, CSK will kick-start the second half of IPL against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

CSK would look to start the second leg with a win. They lost to the defending champions and hence they would like to turn things around.