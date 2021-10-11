Sharjah: Virat Kohli shocked all his fans and the cricketing world when he made the announcement on his social media handles that he would step down as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after the IPL season. While Kohli has cited ‘workload’ as being one of the major factors, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra reckoned that fans do not realise now, but they will miss his ‘tactical genius’.

Chopra tweeted: “I have a feeling that in a few years time we will miss Kohli-the captain. All those who are criticising his leadership skills now will appreciate and admire his tactical genius ”

Kohli, who took over as captain of the RCB franchise in 2013, has failed to help the side to end their title drought.

The RCB captain said he did not want to be dishonest towards his responsibility.

“Firstly workload was the main factor and I did want to be dishonest towards my responsibility. If I cannot give 120% to something, I am not someone who would hold onto something, I am not attached to something like that and that was always very clear in my mind,” Kohli said while speaking on Star Sports.

RCB takes on KKR in the Eliminator on Monday in Sharjah and it promises to be a humdinger. The winner of the match will take on Delhi Capitals, who lost against Chennai Super Kings.