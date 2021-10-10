Dubai: The Indian Premier League has well and truly reached its business end with the league stages done and dusted. Focus now shifts on the four teams that have made the playoffs. Ahead of the playoffs, ex-India cricketer, Gautam Gambhir rated all the four captains who would be leading their teams in the playoffs stage. Gambhir reckoned KKR is not being led by Eoin Morgan. Taking a sly dig at Morgan, Gambhir said he is being guided by the ‘video analyst’ from the dugout.

On the ESPNcricinfo show ‘Runorder,’ Gambhir said:”Morgan’s point of view, I’m not sure because he doesn’t captain, so it’s the video analyst that captains the side. He only just looks at the video analyst, so I don’t know whether he’s the captain on the field or (if the) captaincy is happening off the field.”

He also spoke of Virat Kohli and reckoned he has been ‘fabulous’. He also lauded Kohli’s move to step down as captain. On Kohli, he said: “Virat has been fabulous. Honestly, I have not enjoyed a lot of his captaincy, but this time around, he’s been very, very good. Probably the reason is because he thinks this is his last time as captain in IPL, (so) he want to enjoy it more; he’s just more relaxed. And he’s got the bowlers this time…”

Gambhir, who has played under MS Dhoni in his prime, said that he is the No 1, yet believes that Rishabh Pant has the advantage. He added further: “Purely from the captaincy point of view who can handle the pressure best, probably has to be Dhoni. Rishabh has the advantage from a point of view that he’s got a lot of experience in the playing XI. If Steve Smith plays, he’s got him alongside. He has got Ravichandran Ashwin who has captained earlier as well… so for me Dhoni is No. 1 at the moment.”