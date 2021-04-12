<strong>IPL 2021 Points Table Latest, RR vs PBKS 2021:</strong> Sanju Samson's sensational hundred on his captaincy debut went in vain as young pacer Arshdeep Singh held his nerve in the final over to help Punjab Kings pull off a thrilling four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. KL Rahul - 91 runs - and Deepak Hooda - 64 off 28 balls - powered Punjab Kings to an imposing 221 for six after being put in to bat on a batting beauty. Samson almost took Royals home with a breathtaking 119 off 63 balls but was caught off the game's final ball with left-arm pacer Arshdeep defending 13 runs in the last over. <p></p> <p></p>Samson, who effortlessly struck seven sixes and 12 fours, was so confident of taking his team home that he refused a single to Chris Morris on penultimate ball of the game when Royals needed five runs off two balls. In the end, it was not to be for Royals as Punjab scraped through. Chasing 222, Rajasthan lost opener Ben Stokes - duck - early. Arshdeep then removed Manan Vohra - 12 - as he lobbed a regulation return catch, leaving Royals in trouble at 25 for two. Samson and Jos Buttler - 25, who struck four successive boundaries off Riley Meredith, tried to take the game deep with a 45-run stand. Pacer Jhye Richardson pegged Rajasthan back by cleaning up Buttler. Samson, who was dropped twice, completed his fifty with a boundary and kept playing his shots to keep his team in the game despite losing partners at the other end. <p></p><h2>IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After RR vs PBKS Match 4</h2> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4580278" align="aligncenter" width="738"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4580278" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/IPL-2021-Points-Table-Latest-After-RR-vs-PBKS-Match-4-at-Wankhede-Stadium_Screenshot.jpg" alt="IPL 2021 Points Table, IPL 2021 Points Table Latest, IPL 2021 Points Table Updated, IPL 2021 points table today, IPL 2021 points table list, IPL 2021 points table stats, IPL 2021 points table all team, IPL 2021 points table orange cap, IPL 2021 points table purple cap, IPL 2021 points table RR vs PBKS, Orange Cap 2021, Purple Cap 2021, IPL 2021 news, IPL 2021 results, PL 2021 points table list, IPL 2021 points table prediction, IPL 2021 points table latest, IPL 2021 points table today match, IPL 2021 points table orange cap, IPL 2021 points table purple cap, IPL points table 2021, IPL 2021 points table new, IPL 2021 points table match, IPL 2021 live, IPL 2021 live score, IPL 2021 points table, IPL 2021 latest points table, IPL 2021 schedule, IPL 2021 match list, IPL 2021 purple cap, IPL 2021 latest news, IPL 2021 orange cap, IPL 2021 today match prediction, RR vs PBKS, RR vs PBKS news, RR vs PBKS results, IPL 13, VIVO IPL, VIVO IPL 2021 Points table, VIVO IPL points table, RR vs PBKS live score, RR vs PBKS points table ipl, RR vs PBKS head to head, RR vs PBKS 2021, RR vs PBKS scorecard, RR vs PBKS live, RR vs PBKS prediction, RR vs PBKS dream11 prediction, RR vs PBKS highlights, IPL points table 2021 schedule, IPL points table latest update, IPL points table new, latest cricket news, RR vs PBKS dream 11 prediction, RR vs PBKS live, RR vs PBKS pitch report, RR vs PBKS prediction, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings head to head, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings live score, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings prediction, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings points table, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings players list, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match prediction, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings dream11 team prediction, Sanju Samson, Sanju Samson hundred, Sanju Samson Rajastan Royals, Sanju Samson IPL team, Sanju Samson records, Rajasthan Royals, Rajasthan Royals Match report, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021, Sanju Samson wife, Sanju Samson IPL 2021 price, Sanju Samson IPL 2021, Sanju Samson stats, Sanju Samson captain, Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals team 2021, Rajasthan Royals owner, Rajasthan Royals captain 2021, Rajasthan Royals team 2021 players list, Rajasthan Royals players, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match report, Rajasthan Royals playing 11, Rajasthan Royals squad 2021, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL report, Sanju Samson news, Sanju Samson vs Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Punjab Kings team 2021, Punjab Kings match report, Punjab Kings IPL 2021, Punjab Kings playing 11, Punjab Kings new jersey, Punjab Kings KL Rahul, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings ipl 2021, Punjab Kings captain 2021, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 schedule, IPL 2021 live score, IPL 2021 points table, IPL 2021 score, IPL 2021 match list, IPL 2021 auction date, IPL 2021 highlights, IPL 2021 live match, IPL 2021 score, IPL 2021 list, latest cricket news, cricket updates, sports news," width="738" height="481" /> IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After RR vs PBKS Match 4 at Wankhede Stadium Screenshot[/caption] <p></p><h2>Orange Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>With a stunning hundred on his captaincy debut for Rajasthan Royals, captain Sanju Samson pipped his opposite number KL Rahul to claim the number one spot in IPL 2021 Orange Cap list. Samson played a knock of 119 runs off 63 balls that included 12 boundaries and seven huge maximums. Meanwhile, Rahul missed out on a well-deserving hundred by nine runs - he scored 91 off 50 deliveries to help his team post a gigantic total of 221/6 in 20 overs versus Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan - 85 runs is at the third spot. He is followed by KKR batsman Nitish Rana and Delhi's Prithvi Shaw. <p></p><h2>Purple Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Harshal Patel - 5 wickets in one match - continues to don the coveted IPL 2021 Purple Cap - most wickets in the tournament. He is followed by Rajasthan Royals' young pacer Chetan Sakariya, who picked up 3/31 in his debut IPL game against Punjab Kings on Monday. Sakariya is followed by Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh who bowled the match-winning final over against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium. Arshdeep finished with figures of 3/35 against Royals. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan and Sunrisers Hyderabad ace all-rounder Rashid Khan round off the top-five in IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.