<strong>IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, DC vs CSK 2021 Scorecard:</strong> Delhi Capitals bowlers put out an impressive show before Shimron Hetmyer led his side to a thrilling three-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Match 50 of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Delhi held their nerve in a low-scoring thriller against Chennai to hand their captain Rishabh Pant a perfect birthday gift. Chasing 137 to win, Delhi Capitals got over the line in the last over with two balls to spare and three wickets in hand. With 20 points in 13 matches, Delhi have not only leapfrogged Chennai but also boosted their chances of finishing in the top-2 of the IPL 2021 points table. They will get an extra shot at reaching the IPL 2021 final. (<a href="https://www.india.com/cricket/series/indian-premier-league-2021-201824/live-score-match-50/delhi-capitals-vs-chennai-super-kings/full-scorecard/204189/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">SCORECARD</a>) <p></p> <p></p>Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with 39 while Shimron Hetmyer played the finisher's role to perfection and remains not out on 28. Earlier, Delhi bowlers put up an impressive show, with spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel sharing three wickets for just 38 runs, conceding no boundaries. Chennai lost their prolific opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad in power-play. While du Plessis pulled to deep mid-wicket off Axar Patel, Gaikwad, who had reversed an lbw decision off Anrich Nortje in the opening over, top-edged a pull on a pacy short ball to mid-wicket, giving the South African pacer his first wicket of the match. <p></p><h2>IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After DC vs CSK Match 50</h2> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_5024232" align="aligncenter" width="741"]<img class="size-full wp-image-5024232" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/IPL-2021-Points-Table-Today-Latest-After-DC-vs-CSK-Match-50_Screenshot.jpg" alt="IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After DC vs CSK Match 50" width="741" height="444" /> IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After DC vs CSK Match 50_Google-Screenshot[/caption] <p></p><h2>IPL Orange Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>Punjab Kings captain - KL Rahul continues to hold the number one spot in IPL 2021 Orange Cap list - most runs in the tournament. Rahul has scored 528 runs in 12 matches at an impressive average of 52.80 and strike-rate close to 130. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored a century against Rajasthan Royals, failed to carry his form against Delhi Capitals but scored crucial 13 runs to claim the second position in the Orange Cap tally. Gaikwad has 521 runs under his belt at an average of 47.36. Delhi Capitals experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan (501 runs) and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson (480 runs) are at the third and fourth spots respectively. Meanwhile, another Chennai Super Kings' opener Faf du Plessis round off the top-5. The former South Africa captain has 470 runs against his name in 13 matches at an average of 42.72 and strike rate - 137.42. <p></p><h2>IPL Purple Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel - 26 wickets in 12 matches - maintains his domination in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap tally - most wickets in the tournament. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan is at the second position on the list. Avesh has 22 scalps under his belt in 13 matches at an average of 15.90. He bowled a decent spell of 1/35 against Chennai Super Kings in match 50 of IPL 2021. Punjab Kings senior pacer Mohammad Shami is at the third slot with 18 wickets in 13 matches at a tidy average of 20.72. Mumbai Indians premier pacer - Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets) and another Punjab speedster Arshdeep Singh (16 wickets) are at the fourth and fifth spots respectively in the IPL Purple Cap tally.