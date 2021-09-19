IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, Mi vs CSK 2021: Chennai winning the toss electing to bat first, fell behind in the first powerplay as they managed to get only 24 runs with the loss of 4 wickets with Rayudu ruling out as retired hurt. But Ruturaj got set with Jadeja in a 81-run partnership stand for the fifth wicket and then played the aggressor’s role and dealt out the MI bowlers with a calculative mind. Special mention goes to DJ Bravo as his 8 ball 23 gave CSK the extra push and set a target of 157. In reply Mumbai managed to score 136 runs on the board. MS Dhoni shone through, with some funky fields, smart bowling changes, drying up the singles, tying up the batsmen. It’s no surprise, when there’s some juice in the pitch, he does these things. Deepak Chahar was brilliant in the powerplay, Bravo in the middle, Hazlewood in his second spell, and it did help their cause that Mumbai’s batsmen were keen to swing at everything. Saurabh Tiwary was the pick of the MI batsmen as he remained not out with a well fought 50.

IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After MI vs CSK Match 30

Orange Cap Holder

Delhi Capitals experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan is still in hold pf the number one spot in the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list most runs in the tournament. Dhawan scored 69 not out off 47 balls in his last match from the first leg against Punjab Kings. The stylish left-hander has scored 380 runs in 8 matches at an impressive average of 54.28 with a strike-rate of 134.27. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul, holds the second position with 331 runs in seven matches. Chennai Super Kings opener Faf du Plessis is at the third slot with 320 runs in eight games.

Purple Cap Holder

Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel 17 wickets in seven matches maintains his domination in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap tally most wickets in the tournament. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan holds the second position with 14 scalps while Rajasthan Royals’ Chris Morris is in third position with the same number of wickets as Avesh Khan, obviously with a lower economy.