<strong>IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest, RCB vs MI 2021 Scorecard:</strong> An all-round show by "million-dollar" baby - Glenn Maxwell and a brilliant hat-trick by Harshal Patel helped Royal Challengers Bangalore register an emphatic 54-run win over Mumbai Indians in match 39 of the IPL 2021 on Sunday. Maxwell (56 off 37 balls and 2/23) produced one of his better efforts in the IPL while Harshal (4/17 in 3.1 overs), the current Purple Cap holder removed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries to defend a target of 165 without breaking much sweat at the Dubai International Stadium. Yuzvendra Chahal, too, displayed some spin magic to torture the Mumbai batting line-up. He bagged three. With the huge win, RCB have now jumped to the third position on IPL 2021 points table with 12 points in 10 matches. Whereas, Mumbai Indians have now dropped to seventh with eight points in the eight-team table. <p></p> <p></p>MI were all-out for 111 in 18.1 overs, losing 10 wickets for 54 runs after being 57 for no loss at one stage. Skipper Virat Kohli won the 'Battle of Bosses' against his national team deputy Rohit Sharma as RCB with 12 points are back in the playoff contention while MI with three successive defeats are now in a real spot of bother at the seventh spot in the eight-team table. <p></p><h2>IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After RCB vs MI Match 39</h2> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4983959" align="aligncenter" width="747"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4983959" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/IPL-2021-Points-Table-Today-Latest-After-RCB-vs-MI-Match-39_Royal-Challengers-Bangalore-Consolidate-No.3-Spot-Mumbai-Indians-Slip-to-7th-Screenshot.jpg" alt="IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After RCB vs MI Match 39" width="747" height="453" /> IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After RCB vs MI Match 39_Royal Challengers Bangalore Consolidate No.3 Spot, Mumbai Indians Slip to 7th-Screenshot[/caption] <p></p><h2>IPL 2021 Orange Cap List</h2> <p></p>Delhi Capitals experienced opener Shikhar Dhawan continues to hold the number one spot in IPL 2021 Orange Cap list - most runs in the tournament. Dhawan has scored 430 runs in 10 matches at an impressive average of 47.44 and strike rate of 131.09. Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul is at the second spot in the Orange Cap tally with 401 runs in 9 matches at an average of 57.28 and strike-rate 135.01. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings' opening duo of Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are at the third and fourth position respectively with 394 and 362 in 10 matches. Du Plessis (43) and Gaikwad (40) knit a crucial 74-run stand for the opening wicket during Chennai's 172-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is at the fifth slot with 351 runs at an average of 40.22 and an impressive strike rate 137.12. <p></p><h2>IPL 2021 Purple Cap List</h2> <p></p>Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel - 23 wickets in 10 matches - maintains his domination in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap tally - most wickets in the tournament. Harshal claimed a match-winning hat-trick during RCB's convincing win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in match 39 of IPL 2021. Harshal's 4/17 helped him to maintain his stronghold over the Purple cap. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan is at the second position on the list. Avesh has 15 scalps under his belt in 10 matches at an average of 19.13. Mumbai Indians premier pacer - Jasprit Bumrah holds the third spot in IPL Purple Cap tally with 14 wickets in 10 matches. Bumrah picked up 3/36 versus RCB on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Chris Morris and Punjab Kings Mohammad Shami are at the fourth and fifth slots respectively. Morris has also taken 14 wickets in eight matches. While, Shami has picked up 13 scalps in 10 matches at an average of 20.69 and economy - 7.33.