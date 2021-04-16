<strong>IPL 2021 Points Table Latest, PBKS vs CSK 2021:</strong> Pacer Deepak Chahar's four-wicket haul, in which he removed four of the top five Punjab Kings batsmen, powered Chennai Super Kings to a thumping six-wicket win - their first in IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The win couldn't have come at a better time, as it was skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 200th match for the Chennai Super Kings franchise. Courtesy of the win over Punjab, Chennai have climbed to the second spot in IPL 2021 points table list. It is due to their healthy run-rate because of which Chennai have claimed the second position in the table. Meanwhile, the IPL 2021 points table is headed by Royal Challengers Bangalore who remain the only undefeated team in this edition of VIVO IPL. <p></p> <p></p>Chahar produced a superb opening spell to help Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by six wickets to register their first victory in the IPL 2021 on Friday. After medium-pacer Chahar's four for 13 enabled CSK to restrict the Punjab team to a below-par 106 for eight, Moeen Ali - 46 runs off 31 balls - put on 66 runs for the second wicket with opener Faf du Plessis - 36 not out off 33 balls - to secure the win for the three-time champions. CSK finished at 107 for four in 15.4 overs with Sam Curran scoring the winning runs. <p></p><h2>IPL 2021 Points Table Latest After PBKS vs CSK Match 8</h2> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4591549" align="aligncenter" width="751"] IPL 2021 Points Table Today Latest After PBKS vs CSK Match 8 at Wankhede Stadium_Screenshot[/caption] <p></p><h2>IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>Kolkata Knight Riders opener Nitish Rana remains the number one batsman in IPL 2021 Orange Cap list with 137 runs - two half-centuries - in 2 matches. He scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 133 and an average of 68.51. With a stunning hundred on his captaincy debut for Rajasthan Royals, captain Sanju Samson has maintained his second position in IPL Orange Cap 2021 list. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad - 99 runs in 2 matches, Glenn Maxwell of RCB - 98 runs in 2 matches - and Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul - 96 runs in 2 matches - complete the top-5 in Orange Cap 2021 list. <p></p><h2>IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder</h2> <p></p>Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Harshal Patel - 7 wickets in two matches - continues to don the coveted IPL 2021 Purple Cap - most wickets in the tournament. He is followed by Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell - 6 wickets in 2 matches. Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan, who has picked up five wickets in two games, remains at the third position. Sunrisers Hyderabad ace all-rounder Rashid Khan and Delhi Capitals' Chris Woakes have picked up four wickets each, they are at the fourth and fifth spots respectively in the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list.