One big change to this Indian Premier League is - there is no Kings XI Punjab - as the Punjab-based franchise has been renamed Punjab Kings. The Punjab Kings is one team that would be looking for a change of fortunes as they are one of the few franchises that are yet to win the IPL crown. On Tuesday, the Punjab Kings unveiled their new jersey - days ahead of the start of the fourteenth season in India. <p></p> <p></p>There is not a lot of change in design - they will continue to sport the red colour and stripes of gold on the sides - while the crest of a lion will have been placed below the two primary sponsors names. <p></p> <p></p>The big change - like Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past - would wear golden helmets. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"> ! &#x231b; <p></p> <p></p>Reveal kar rahe hain assi, saddi new jersey <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SaddaPunjab?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SaddaPunjab</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PunjabKings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PunjabKings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://t.co/zLBoD0d5At">pic.twitter.com/zLBoD0d5At</a></p> <p></p> Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/PunjabKingsIPL/status/1376797955777253383?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 30, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The Punjab-based franchise would look to make the playoffs after missing out last year. <p></p> <p></p>The Punjab Kings - who was one of the biggest buyers at the auction - have picked a couple of interesting picks in Shahrukh Khan and Jalaj Saxena. Both the Indian players have been domestic stars and could make all the difference. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Retained players</strong>: KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Mohd. Shami, M Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Prabhsimran Singh. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Players bought at Auction</strong>: Jhye Richardson (Rs 14 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 5.25 crore), Dawid Malan (Rs 1.5 crore), Riley Meredith (Rs 8 crore), Moises Henriques (Rs 4.20 crore), Jalaj Saxena (Rs 30 lakhs), Utkarsh Singh (Rs 20 lakhs), Fabian Allen (Rs 75 lakh), Saurabh Kumar (Rs 20 lakh). <p></p> <p></p>They would start their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on April 12.