Sharjah: Rahul Tripathi was the star of the show for Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday as the second qualifier went right down to the wire. Tripathi held his nerves and took KKR over the line with a six off the penultimate ball of the match. After the match, an elated Tripathi confessed that in his mind he knew KKR was one hit away. He also speaks of his plans leading into the final hit.

“The win for the team was very important. There were one or two tough overs, but I never thought it would go so deep in the end. I am glad we won the game,” Tripathi said after his hit helped KKR reach the final. “The 18th over was a great one from Rabada. I knew that we had to connect with just one off the spinner, and I am glad it came off.”

“That was the plan (farming the strike for the final two deliveries?), but if we could find a small gap for a possible two, we were going to run. I was going to come back for the second, but we were running only if there was two. It was difficult upon going in straightaway – the ball was keeping low and was difficult to put away. I kept believing in myself that we are just one hit away,” he said.

Chasing a moderate target of 136, Kolkata Knight Riders openers Venkatesh Iyer (55) and Shubman Gill (46) set the platform as the Eoin Morgan-led side won the match in the final over. KKR will now face MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash on Friday in Dubai.