IPL 2021: RCB Announce Replacements For Unavailable Players; Wanindu Hasaranga Replaces Adam Zampa

Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced the players' replacement for the second half of the Indian Premier League 2021 as the franchise announced the unavailability of Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Fin Allen and Daniel Sams. The Australian duo of Richardsson and Zampa also left the first half of the IPL 2021 midway due to bio-bubble fatigue. <p></p> <p></p>RCB replaced leg-spinner Zampa with Sri Lanka's star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who produced stellar performances in the recent series against India. The right-arm leg break spinner claimed 7 wickets in three matches against India at an economy rate of 5.58. Hasaranga is currently ranked second in the ICC T20 bowling rankings which makes him a valuable addition to the RCB unit. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f50a; ANNOUNCEMENT &#x1f50a;</p> <p></p>We're thrilled to welcome Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga to the RCB Family for the second leg of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreChallengers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreChallengers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NowAChallenger?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NowAChallenger</a> <a href="https://t.co/nEf6mtRcNt">pic.twitter.com/nEf6mtRcNt</a> <p></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1429019050852556800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, RCB signed Singapore T20 specialist Tim David as the replacement for New Zealand's Fin Allen. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We are glad to have you among us, Tim.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreChallengers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreChallengers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NowAChallenger?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NowAChallenger</a> <a href="https://t.co/1GJaxdzDmV">pic.twitter.com/1GJaxdzDmV</a></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1429016446256906240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Another Sri Lanka player Dushmantha Chameera also got signed by RCB as he will be replacing Daniel Sams in the squad. Sams played only two matches in the first half of IPL in which he claimed only a wicket. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f50a; ANNOUNCEMENT &#x1f50a;</p> <p></p>Dushmantha Chameera, Sri Lankan fast bowler, is ready to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> as he joins RCB for the UAE leg of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> 2021. Chameera replaces Daniel Sams. Welcome to the family, Chameera.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreChallengers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreChallengers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2021?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2021</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NowAChallenger?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NowAChallenger</a> <a href="https://t.co/BD0AGZeuE5">pic.twitter.com/BD0AGZeuE5</a> <p></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1429018227556851712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>RCB will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20. The Virat Kohli-led side enjoyed success in the first half of the season as they currently stand at the third spot on the points table with five wins in seven matches.