IPL 2021: RCB Announce Replacements For Unavailable Players; Wanindu Hasaranga Replaces Adam Zampa

Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced the players’ replacement for the second half of the Indian Premier League 2021 as the franchise announced the unavailability of Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Fin Allen and Daniel Sams. The Australian duo of Richardsson and Zampa also left the first half of the IPL 2021 midway due to bio-bubble fatigue.

RCB replaced leg-spinner Zampa with Sri Lanka’s star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who produced stellar performances in the recent series against India. The right-arm leg break spinner claimed 7 wickets in three matches against India at an economy rate of 5.58. Hasaranga is currently ranked second in the ICC T20 bowling rankings which makes him a valuable addition to the RCB unit.

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊 We’re thrilled to welcome Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga to the RCB Family for the second leg of #IPL 2021 in UAE. He replaces Adam Zampa. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/nEf6mtRcNt Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile, RCB signed Singapore T20 specialist Tim David as the replacement for New Zealand’s Fin Allen.

Another Sri Lanka player Dushmantha Chameera also got signed by RCB as he will be replacing Daniel Sams in the squad. Sams played only two matches in the first half of IPL in which he claimed only a wicket.

🔊 ANNOUNCEMENT 🔊 Dushmantha Chameera, Sri Lankan fast bowler, is ready to #PlayBold as he joins RCB for the UAE leg of #IPL 2021. Chameera replaces Daniel Sams. Welcome to the family, Chameera.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/BD0AGZeuE5 Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

RCB will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on September 20. The Virat Kohli-led side enjoyed success in the first half of the season as they currently stand at the third spot on the points table with five wins in seven matches.