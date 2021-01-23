Australia young batting sensation Josh Philippe has been retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League. Phillipe was bought by RCB ahead of the 2020 IPL Auction.

Philippe talked about his ambition to play red-ball cricket for the national team and also said he had a fascinating year.

“The dream is to play Test cricket. This year was a fascinating year. I had the chance to go to the IPL, and because it was postponed, I missed Shield cricket [with Western Australia] as a result,” Philippe told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Philippe also said he has a lot to learn in the longest format of the game and said with the consistency he is hoping to have a long career ahead.

“I still have a lot to learn with four-day cricket. But if you’re consistently playing and doing well you never know what happens. I’m young and hopefully, I’ve got a long career ahead of me. I want to play for Australia and potentially be good enough to play all formats. They’re my goals. Until that is completely shut down, I won’t just think about the T20 circuit.”

Philippe also talked about his RCB captain Virat Kohli and said he is very normal and humble person away from the field.

“The camera never leaves him. It’s amazing to see his intensity on the field, but then away from the field see how normal and humble he is. He was so easy to approach,” Philippe said about Kohli.

The wicketkeeper-batsman played 5 matches for RCB last season but he failed to live up to the expectations and managed to score just 78 runs. The RCB management has backed him and decided to retain him for one more season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained Players: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson