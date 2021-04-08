Chennai: Mohammed Siraj has had a surreal start to his Test career in Australia last year when right after making his India debut, thanks to fitness issues to senior teammates, he found himself leading the pace bowling department. While he has made quite an impression in red-ball cricket, Siraj is aiming to become a regular across formats.

Siraj will next be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 which gets underway from Friday in Chennai. “I want to play all three formats for India. Whatever opportunities I get, I want to give my 100 per cent and grab them with both hands. There is a series against England after the IPL, I will give my best,” Siraj said in a video shared by his IPL franchise RCB on Twitter.

He played an important role in India the four-match Test series in Australia and has been learning from the likes of Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. “Jasprit Bumrah used to stand beside me whenever I was bowling. He told me to stick to the basics and not do something extra. It’s nice to learn from such an experienced player,” Siraj said.

“I even played with Ishant Sharma, he has played 100 Tests. It felt good to share the dressing room with him. My dream is to be the highest wicket-taker for India and I will work hard whenever I get an opportunity,” he added.

So far, the 27-year-old has taken 39 wickets in 35 IPL matches and he admits that his confidence was quite low last season when he linked up with the squad. “Last year, when I joined RCB, I was low on confidence. But when I started bowling with the new ball, I was also bowling on a single wicket, which helped me a lot,” he said.

H continued, “And then the performance against KKR gave me a lot of confidence. The team culture here is so nice that everyone used to get together and discuss stuff like Virat (Kohli) does.”

He has had positive interactions with RCB batting consultant Sanjay Bangar who has praised his aggression and confidence. “I was talking to Sanjay sir. He told me that my rhythm is good. I am meeting you after so long but you are putting in the same effort that you used to put for the Indian team. Your rhythm, aggression and confidence … it is all looking nice, so continue that,” he said.

During the Australia tour, while he was undergoing quarantine, Siraj got the news of his father passing away and despite that, he decided to stick with the Test squad. “During Australia tour, I was in quarantine and when we came back from practice, I got to know my father passed away. Unfortunately, no one could come to my room,” Siraj said.

“I called home and my fiance, mother were very supportive and they told me that I need to fulfill my father’s dream of seeing me play for India,” he added.