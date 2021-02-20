Royal Challengers Bangalore attempted to plug gaps in their squad at the IPL 2021 auction by spending a majority of their available purse in Chennai. They had a salary cap of Rs 35.40 crore which they used to buy a total of eight players with New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson being their costliest purchase followed by Australia batting star Glenn Maxwell.

By the end of the auction, RCB, who made the playoffs last season in UAE, were left with just Rs 35 lakh. Of their eight players, three were overseas while the rest were uncapped Indians as they shored up their middle order with the addition of Maxwell and added a lethal fast bowling option in Jamieson.

Last season, RCB finished fourth with seven wins and as many defeats before they were handed a six-wicket defeat in the Eliminator by Sunrisers Hyderabad with their wait for a maiden IPL silverware continuing.

Ahead of the season, which is likely to get underway in April, here’s a look at he best Playing XI of Virat Kohli’s RCB.

Predicted Playing XI: 1. Devdutt Paddikal 2. Josh Phillipe 3. Virat Kohli 4. AB de Villiers 5. Glenn Maxwell 6. Mohammed Azharuddeen 7. Washington Sundar 8. Kyle Jamieson 9. Navdeep Saini 10. Mohammed Siraj 11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Players Released: Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Umesh Yadav

Players Bought: Kyle Jamieson (INR 15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (INR 14.25 crore), Daniel Christian (INR 4.8 crore), Sachin Baby (INR 20 lakh), Rajat Patidar (INR 20 lakh), Mohammed Azharuddeen (INR 20 lakh), Suyash Prabhudesai (INR 20 lakh), KS Bharat (INR 20 lakh)

Full squad: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Adam Zampa, Daniel Christian, Daniel Sams, Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, KS Bharat, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Sachin Baby, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal