Royal Challengers Bangalore placed a successful bid for Glenn Maxwell adding another high-profile global star to their squad which already boasts of the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Maxwell, who will be representing a fourth different team in IPL when he takes the field for RCB later in April, is eagerly looking forward to playing alongside captain Virat Kohli and hopefully glean some valuable tips off the India batting superstar.

After a fierce bidding war at the IPL 2021 auction, RCB landed Maxwell for a cool Rs 14.25 crore. The Australian represented Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) last season and after a poor season that saw him not being able to hit a single six, he was relaased.

However, Kohli-led RCB put their faith in his abilities, outbidding other IPL rivals. “It’s (time with RCB) going to be next level,” Maxwell told AAP. “He’s (Kohli) been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s. He’s been able to adapt his game, dominate for a long period of time and deal with the Indian pressure of being their captain and their best player.”

“I’m looking forward to watching him go about his work, not just in games but in training, and hopefully tapping into some of the leadership stuff and try and learn off him,” he added.

When Maxwell took break from cricket in 2019 citing mental health issues, Kohli, whom he claims to have developed a close friendship with, was among those who backed his decision. “He’s (Kohli) been a solid backer of my stance,” Maxwell said. “In a way he probably understood a lot of the things that I was going through … a lot of expectation and pressure, which I’m sure he can relate to.”

Kohli himself recently opened up his battle with depression during the England tour of 2014.

Meanwhile, the Maxwell will be hoping to help Australia bounce back in the ongoing five-match T20I series in New Zealand which they currently trail 0-2. The remaining three matches have been shifted to Wellington due to the lockdown restrictions.

Maxwell revealed that he’s been at the receiving end of sledging in the T20I series. “I was copping an absolute ribbing … nothing too clever. All so predictable,” Maxwell said.

“I thought ‘I’ve got to put a pin in this’. So I went over and I was like, ‘Alright, calm it down. One at a time so I can understand.’ I gave them all individually a chance to have a crack at me. And I was like, ‘You? Yep, OK pretty good. OK, you, your turn. Yep not too bad’.”

“I gave them all a chance to spray me instead on them just yelling random abuse. Then they started abusing me for being overrated and they started a chant. I got them to quieten down and then I told them ‘I’m overpaid’ and they erupted laughing.,” he added.