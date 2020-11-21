He is probably the biggest superstar in T20 cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders’ managing director Venky Mysore labelled him as the ‘Michael Jordan of T20 cricket’ – without a doubt Andre Russell is the biggest match-winner for the franchise. But after a failed season in UAE, KKR could give his contract a rethink.

In 10 matches, he scored 117 runs and picked up six wickets, which is not even close to his best. The numbers he stacked up in the season gone by does not do justice to his potential. With the stakes in IPL higher than ever, will the KKR management retain the Jamaican superstar?

Here are the reasons why one feels he not be retained by the KKR management ahead of the mega auctions:

Injury Concerns: He may be huge and well-built, but he is injury-prone and that is a massive concern for the KKR management. Playing Russell is a massive risk and the fact that he will be able to last the entire season or not remains a big concern always. At times, even when he bends to pick up the ball, one feels afraid that he may pick up an injury.

Inconsistency: Unlike previous years, the consistency of Russell is not there and that is something that will make the KKR management rethink on Russell. No doubt he is a proven match-winner, but he is not someone you can bank on. Inconsistency could be another reason why the KKR franchise could release him ahead of the mega auction.

Bowling Woes: Being an allrounder, he is expected to chip in with a couple of overs as well. In 2020, he was able to bowl 108 balls in the entire tournament, not something the management expects of him. He is expected to bowl in every match and he is not being able to do that.