Virat Kohli will be eyeing a host of records when he walks out to bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL 2021 which is slated to get underway from April 9 in Chennai. The tournament opener is scheduled to be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and RCB at Chepauk.

The larger goal for Kohli will be to end his team’s wait for a maiden IPL trophy having finished runners-up on three previous occasions. At individual level, the season has a lot in store for the India batsman who is the all-time leading run-getter in the T20 league’s 13-year history.

The event is returning to India after the last season was shifted to UAE due to the then coronavirus situation in the country. Even though cases are rising again, BCCI is confident the high-profile competition will be held safely.

Here’s a look at the records Kohli will be eyeing to achieve during the season.

Kohli Could Become First to 6,000 Runs in IPL

Kohli has 5878 runs so far to his name which is the most by any batsman in IPL history. He averages 38.16 and has a strike-rate of 130.73. He needs just 122 runs to become the first ever player to breach 6,000 runs in the tournament history.

Kohli Could Become First India Player to 10,000 Runs in T20s

In 304 T20s, the 32-year-old has amassed 9731 runs at an average of 41.94. He needs 269 runs to become the first ever batsman from his country to reach the milestone of 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Overall, West Indies legend Chris Gayle is the leading run-getter in T20s with 13720 runs in 416 matches followed by Kieron Pollard who has 10629 runs with Shoaib Malik completing the top-three having scored 10,488 runs so far. Kohli is sixth in the list.

Kohli Could Become First Player to Play 200 Matches For a Single IPL Franchise

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the first two players to clock 200 matches in IPL history. Kohli, along with several others, will soon enter the list. However, he can become the first player in the event history to have played 200 matches for the same franchise. Since the inception of the tournament in 2008, Kohli has turned out for RCB.

Most Centuries in IPL History

Gayle holds the record for hitting the most number of centuries in IPL history having touched the three figures six times so far. Kohli, his former teammate, is second with five tons to his name. With one more century, the Indian will draw level with the Jamaican run-machine and a couple of them will take him to the top of the list – of course, this will be in the event that Gayle doesn’t score a single century this season.