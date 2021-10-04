Dubai: Ahead of the battle of the equals between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Monday, the fervour is high. Ex-India opener Virender Sehwag made a massive statement ahead of the clash where he compared the two captains – Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni. Sehwag reckons, Dhoni who was Pant’s mentor in his early days, must be thinking about how his prodigy has become better than him.

“Today’s match is between Delhi and Chennai. Sometimes, seeing Pant’s innovation, Dhoni must be saying, (Sehwag shared Hrithik Roshan’s meme from War movie) ‘Woh kabhi mera student hua karta tha ab shaayd wo apne teacher se aage nikal gaya hai.’ (He was my student once upon a time but now he is ahead of his teacher),” Sehwag said while speaking on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com.

Sehwag also felt, CSK would have the edge in the match because of Dhoni, who has enormous experience.

CSK and DC have been the two most dominating teams in the UAE leg, having lost just one match so far to sail into the play-offs and both would look to finish in the top two as it will give them two shots at reaching the finals.

DC vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (C/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar.