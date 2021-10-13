<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Batting great Brian Lara gave a valuable piece of advice to Rishabh Pant ahead of Delhi Capitals Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders. In his first year as skipper, Rishabh Pant led Delhi to the play-offs by topping the group stage points table. The wicketkeeper-batsman played some crucial and responsible knocks for his team and scored 413 runs at a strike rate of 129.06 so far this season. However, after becoming the skipper, Pant's strike rate has dipped a bit. <p></p> <p></p>Lara advised Pant to have the air of arrogance and confidence as he has the skills to win the game on his own. <p></p> <p></p>"My advice to Rishabh Pant is to play with freedom, have that air of arrogance and confidence - that he does when he's at his best like he did in that last game against CSK, those one-handed sixes. He's absolutely crazy, the skills that he's got, and for me, the advice would be to go out and have that confidence," Lara said on Star Sports. <p></p> <p></p>In qualifier 1 against, Pant scored an unbeaten 51 off 35 balls and guide his team to a formidable total of 172/5, however, CSK won the match in the last over. <p></p> <p></p>Lara feels that Pant should not allow the leadership role to dictate how he plays and bats with freedom. <p></p> <p></p>"Don't allow the situations and the leadership role dictate how you play. You go out and play with freedom - take the game on. If you feel that you can target a bowler, then you fully commit to it and take him on - because he is a match-winner. He can take the game away from the opposition very quickly - and everyone wants to see that, the team wants to see that and him as a leader wants to see that as well," he said. <p></p> <p></p>CSK have already sealed a place in the final of IPL 2021 where they will face the winner of qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on October 15.