New Delhi: Batting great Brian Lara gave a valuable piece of advice to Rishabh Pant ahead of Delhi Capitals Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders. In his first year as skipper, Rishabh Pant led Delhi to the play-offs by topping the group stage points table. The wicketkeeper-batsman played some crucial and responsible knocks for his team and scored 413 runs at a strike rate of 129.06 so far this season. However, after becoming the skipper, Pant’s strike rate has dipped a bit.

Lara advised Pant to have the air of arrogance and confidence as he has the skills to win the game on his own.

“My advice to Rishabh Pant is to play with freedom, have that air of arrogance and confidence – that he does when he’s at his best like he did in that last game against CSK, those one-handed sixes. He’s absolutely crazy, the skills that he’s got, and for me, the advice would be to go out and have that confidence,” Lara said on Star Sports.

In qualifier 1 against, Pant scored an unbeaten 51 off 35 balls and guide his team to a formidable total of 172/5, however, CSK won the match in the last over.

Lara feels that Pant should not allow the leadership role to dictate how he plays and bats with freedom.

“Don’t allow the situations and the leadership role dictate how you play. You go out and play with freedom – take the game on. If you feel that you can target a bowler, then you fully commit to it and take him on – because he is a match-winner. He can take the game away from the opposition very quickly – and everyone wants to see that, the team wants to see that and him as a leader wants to see that as well,” he said.

CSK have already sealed a place in the final of IPL 2021 where they will face the winner of qualifier 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on October 15.