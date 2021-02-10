Former India allrounder and assistant coach Sanjay Bangar has been added to the Royal Challengers Bangalore coaching setup ahead of IPL 2021. Bangar, a former India allrounder, will join the likes of head coach Simon Katich and Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson in the backroom staff with the franchise aiming to end its hunt for a maiden IPL trophy this season.

Bangar has been earlier associated with other IPL teams in coaching roles including the likes of now defucnt Kochi Tuskers and Kings XI Punjab. He later went on to become the batting coach of the Indian national cricket team before being promoted as the assistant coach.

His first assignment will be working with the RCB squad in a pre-season camp.

“Delighted to add a Coach of Sanjay Bangar’s experience to our existing coaching team led by Head Coach Simon Katich,” Hesson said in a media release on Wednesday. “Sanjay Bangar’s role as Batting Consultant will include working with our existing squad in camps in Bengaluru leading up to our full squad pre-IPL camp.”

“We are very fortunate at RCB to now have Sanjay join Sriram and Simon as batting coaches who can offer superb knowledge and experience to our playing squad throughout the IPL,” he added.

Bangar had a highly successful stint with Team India but his contract wasn’t renewed after India’s semi-final exit from the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. Since then, he has been working as a cricket expert with broadcasters.

Meanwhile, RCB, who are a three-time finalists, had a decent IPL 13 where they made the playoffs. However, their search for a maiden silverware continues with the franchise releasing several notable players ahead of the mini-auction set to be held next week in Chennai.

RCB let go of Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Umesh Yadav.

They also traded in allrounder pair of Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel from 2019 finalist Delhi Capitals.