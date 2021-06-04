IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad Shares Experience of Batting With CSK’s Senior Opener Faf du Plessis

Chennai Super Kings stylish opener Ruturaj Gaikwad opened up on the conversations with his senior opener partner Faf du Plessis. Gaikwad had a promising show in the first half of IPL 2021 and scored 196 runs in 7 matches which includes two fifties.

Gaikwad impressed many with his solid batting technique as he played some beautiful drives throughout IPL 2021. However, he had some shaky starts in IPL 2021 where he struggled early during his innings. Gaikwad said Du Plessis backed him during those situations and gave him inputs.

“I’ve had many chats with du Plessis. When I had shaky starts, he told me to take time while he played aggressively at the other end. It’s been a great experience to bat with him and receiving inputs from someone who’s got so much experience is always beneficial,” Gaikwad told IndiaTV.

Gaikwad further shed light on the equation between skipper MS Dhoni and Du Plessis and said their discussion go for 2 hours sometimes as they reach out to each other seeking advice.

They have discussions after the match where Faf reaches out to MS Dhoni with suggestions. Their talks go for an hour or even 2 hours sometimes. They also have discussions every day in practice. A lot of times, even Mahi Bhai reaches out to Faf during the match to ask for his advice,” he said.

The stylish batsmen further said that all internationally retired players are emotionally attached to the franchise. He further pointed out senior player Ambati Rayudu never missed a single day of practice.

“I think all internationally-retired players are emotionally attached to the CSK fans, players, and the management. As everyone knows, the last season wasn’t that good for CSK. So, for example, Ambati Rayudu came to CSK’s pre-season camp. He spent a lot of time in the nets, in fact, even more than me. He never missed a single day of practice,” said the 24-year-old.