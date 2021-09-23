Dubai: Rishabh Pant (35* off 21)remained unbeaten and took Delhi Capitals over the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday in Dubai. It is there for everyone to see that he is growing with each game. Impressed with his maturity against Hyderabad, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar compared Pant to Virender Sehwag.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he said: “When Virender Sehwag came along, we had the Dravids and the Tendulkars scoring truckloads of runs and then Virender Sehwag comes in and he was slightly different. He was a trailblazer. He got to his hundred with a six, got to his 200 with a six, got to his 300 with a six. ”

“That kind of batting, we had not seen before in Test match cricket. I think Rishabh Pant, already with a lot of Sehwag-kind of players around him hitting fours and sixes at will, he is a guy who is a trailblazer for this generation,” he added.

Against Hyderabad, Pant was vocal from behind the stumps and that seemed to have paid dividends as all SRH could muster was 134 for nine in 20 overs. Capitals won the game by eight wickets and 13 balls to spare to go top of the table.

After the win, Pant hailed the fast bowlers for coming up with the goods.

“It’s a good bowling performance because we thought 150-160 would have been a good total, so 130-something was a good score to restrict them to. We have one of the quickest bowlers in the world so I think they’re great assets to have,” Pant said at the post-match presentation.