Following the crushing 10-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanu Samson came down heavily on the batsmen. Samson felt a thorough introspection needs to be done. Samson also felt that is is how the game is, one has to bounce back from defeats and keep fighting.

“Our batsmen did really well to get a score on the board but they did really well to chase without losing a wicket. We need to do some homework and need an honest review about our batting. That’s what this sport is all about, we keep on failing and we keep on coming about. It puts you down but you have to keep on fighting,” Samson said at the presentation.

The Royals being put in to bat could manage 177 for nine in their 20 overs. Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj with three wickets apiece were the best RCB bowlers. The Royals’ top-order failed as Shivam Dube with 46 off 32 balls was the highest score.

The total never looked enough on a placid Wankhede batting strip. Chasing 178 to win, RCB openers – Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal – gunned down the total without breaking a sweat, boosting the RCB net run-rate in the process. While Kohli remained unbeaten on 72* off 47 balls, Padikkal slammed his maiden IPL ton. Padikkal scored 101* off 52 balls. His whirlwind knock was laced with six maximums and 11 boundaries.

With the fourth win on the trot, RCB regains the top spot in the points table. While they look good to make the playoffs, the Royals find themselves in a spot of bother at this point in time in the tournament.

The Royals would certainly hope to bounce back to winning ways and get their campaign on track.