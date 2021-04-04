With the rise in COVID cases across the nation and the amid the arrival of the second wave, fans want the cash-rich Indian Premier League to be cancelled or postponed. There is nothing on this from BCCI – who have been rather positive about the tournament being a big success.

Three IPL players have already tested positive. While one has recovered, the other two – Axar Patel and Devdutt Padikkal – are yet to recover and get back with the team. Also, to make the matter worse, 10 groundsmen of the Wankhede – where many IPL matches will take place – have tested positive for the novel virus.

With India witnessing over 93,000 new COVID-19 cases more than 10-times the number seen in the month of February. Maharashtra has been worst hit and that is where many IPL matches are set to take place.

Here is how fans are reacting:

If BCCI wants to postpone or cancel this year’s IPL, I hope they come up with the news early than wait for the day ahead of the start of the tournament as that’s how late they releases official statements… #IPL2021 Abhijith S (@Abhi_mania) April 3, 2021

#IPL2021 should postpone this yr , its already happen recently why should we do it now as case are rising or @BCCI shd have transfer to UAE or other palce, it will shame if we cancel in midway. Dear India (@india_dear) April 3, 2021

Last year, IPL was slated to take place in the month of March, but was postponed and later held in September after the Men’s T20 World Cup was postponed. But, the tournament did not take place in India, it had to be shifted to UAE.

The season opener would see reigning champions Mumbai Indians take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.