Royal Challengers Bangalore talisman batsman AB de Villiers feels Sunrisers Hyderabad doesn’t have as much depth as compared to the other IPL teams. The former Proteas captain stated that he relishes the challenge of facing a potent bowling attack of the Orange Army.

AB reckons RCB can dominate the David Warner-led team ahead of their clash on Wednesday. Interestingly, SRH has their wood on RCB in the head to head contest as they have won 10 matches whereas RCB has savoured success in seven games out of the total 18 played between the two side, with one ending in a no result.

Meanwhile, SRH’s Achilles Heel over the last few years has been their beleaguered middle-order. It also led to the downfall of the team in their opening clash against Kolkata Knight Riders as they could not get going after the dismissal of Jonny Bairstow and lost the match by 10 runs.

“It is a nice attack to face, it is a great challenge. I always enjoy playing against SunRisers Hyderabad. They can challenge you with their skill and they are always smart. It is a matter of us making sure that we get some partnerships and once we get on top of them, they are a kind of a team we can really dominate,” said de Villiers in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB.

“They do not have as much depth as some of the other teams in the IPL. If get hold of them, we have to make sure that we do not allow them to make a comeback because that’s where they are really dangerous,” he added.

On the other hand, AB de Villiers had played a key role in the team’s win against reigning champions Mumbai Indians in the opening clash of the season. The 360-degree batsman, as he is known, smashed a quickfire knock of 48 runs from only 27 balls to get his team back in the contest after they were behind the eighth-ball.

RCB and SRH will lock horns with each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai today.