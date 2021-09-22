<strong>Dubai:</strong> Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been tested positive for the COVID-19 on Wednesday ahead of the crucial Delhi Capitals clash. Sunrisers Hyderabad have not played a single match in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE. <p></p> <p></p>Natarajan is currently asymptomatic and has been put in isolation. <p></p> <p></p>"Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic," IPL stated in the press release. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the medical team has already identified the six close contacts and all of them are also put in isolation. Vijay Shankar - Player, Vijay Kumar - Team Manager, Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist,Anjana Vannan - Doctor, Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager, Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler are the six persons who were in close contacts with Natrajan in the past few days. <p></p> <p></p>However, the close contacts and other members have returned negative in the RT-PCR tests at 5 AM local time on Wednesday morning. <p></p> <p></p>"The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai," the statement further read. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;