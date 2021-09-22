Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been tested positive for the COVID-19 on Wednesday ahead of the crucial Delhi Capitals clash. Sunrisers Hyderabad have not played a single match in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE.

Natarajan is currently asymptomatic and has been put in isolation.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic,” IPL stated in the press release.

Meanwhile, the medical team has already identified the six close contacts and all of them are also put in isolation. Vijay Shankar – Player, Vijay Kumar – Team Manager, Shyam Sundar J – Physiotherapist,Anjana Vannan – Doctor, Tushar Khedkar – Logistics Manager, Periyasamy Ganesan – Net Bowler are the six persons who were in close contacts with Natrajan in the past few days.

However, the close contacts and other members have returned negative in the RT-PCR tests at 5 AM local time on Wednesday morning.

“The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative. As a result, tonight’s game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai,” the statement further read.