Dubai: The Virat Kohli-led RCB side has made the playoffs and will play KKR in the Eliminator 1 on Monday. Following RCB’s seven-wicket win over Delhi in their last league game, ex-cricketer Sunil Gavaskar pointed out one problem that RCB should take note of. Gavaskar reckons with a player like AB de Villiers in the side, it is not the right move to play KS Bharat ahead of him.

“He is so beautiful to watch. He is such a wonderful player. Such an innovative player, Mr. 360. You have someone like a Srikar Bharat batting at No. 3 or four. Come on. I mean, big respect to him; he is a promising young cricketer but this is his first big time. And he obviously has not gotten into the flow of things,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar reckoned de Villiers should bat at No 4 or 5, while he wants Glenn Maxwell to bat at No 3.

“How can you have AB de Villiers batting at No. 6. He has to bat four, or he has to bat 5. Ideally at 4. Maxwell should be at 3. After that, everyone else comes in is what I feel,” the former India captain added.

The SA cricketer admitted that he has not got a lot of opportunities, but claims he has been hitting the ball well.

“I’m feeling good, haven’t had a lot of opportunities so far, I’m hitting the ball well, had a bit of a slow start today – thought they bowled well to me on a deck that wasn’t easy to bat on, but I’m striking them well, working hard at the nets and ready to come for the next matches,” de Villiers said after the win.