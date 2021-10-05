<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar lashed out at the third umpire following a controversial wide-ball call during Match 50 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>Capitals emerged victorious in what was a closely fought battle for the top spot in the IPL 2021 points table. Chasing a modest score of 137, Delhi got home in the final over with just two deliveries to spare. But a controversial decision in the final over left Gavaskar fuming. <p></p> <p></p>The incident took place when CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was defending six runs in the final over for his team. He delivered one wide outside the off-stump of left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer. The ball was so wide that it didn't even land on the pitch. <p></p> <p></p>The on-field umpire Anil Chaudhary signalled a 'no-ball'. But later he changed it to signal a wide after consulting the third-umpire. However, according to rules the umpire shall call and signal 'no-ball' if the ball pitches wholly or partially off the pitch before it reaches the line of the striker's wicket. <p></p> <p></p>To this, Gavaskar told Star Sports, "That was clearly a no-ball. We've had a couple of decisions from TV umpires, which in these circumstances can make the difference between winning and losing, and that shouldn't happen. <p></p> <p></p>"These kinds of decisions should not change the game. It's a good thing Delhi won, because that could have changed the game," he added. <p></p> <p></p>In the last few matches of the IPL 2021, the umpires have faced flak for their poor umpiring.