Sharjah: David Warner is considered to be the top 5 batsmen in the history of the IPL, having won the silverware once in 2016. The 2021 season has been disastrous so far for Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad, with the Orange Army struggling at the bottom of the table and the star Australian batsman have misfired all season with 195 runs in 8 matches with an average of 24.37 runs. Due to the dismal performance, he was dropped from the captaincy and now even dropped from the team, with Jason Roy replacing him as the opener.

Warner was missing from the team for the last two matches for obvious reasons and now rumours doing the round that the former Delhi Daredevils man wasn’t allowed by the SRH management to travel with the team in their match against Chennai Super Kings.

Boria Majumder, eminent Sports Journalist twitted about Warner during SRH vs CSK match, that he was told that the Australian stayed at the team hotel because the management wanted to give youngsters the chance to experience stadium atmosphere. On that context, Boria thinks it’s very disrespectful to leave a star player out like that when other players are also present in the dug-out.

We were told Warner not there bec youngsters were being given an opportunity to experience the IPL. Nabi was in the substitute list today. Manish was there. Don’t play him, that’s ok. But to not let Dave Warner come to the ground is disrespect. Could have been avoided. Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 30, 2021

I don’t think Warner is that bad to not make it to the 18. Second let him carry drinks. He builds your brand. He is good TV. He connects with fans. By kicking him out and not allowing him to come to the hotel, you are losing your fan base. Who is taking these calls for Sunrisers? Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 30, 2021

“David Warner wasn’t even allowed to travel with the team to the stadium last night for the game.” Mufaddal Vohra, a cricket fan claimed on Twitter after confirming the news from Boria Majumdar about the exact incident.

David Warner wasn’t even allowed to travel with the team to the stadium last night for the game. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 1, 2021

I cleared this with Boria sir. I asked him Warner didn’t travel or he wasn’t allowed? He said he wasn’t allowed. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 1, 2021

The tweet fetched many likes and retweets and within a few hours it trended all over the social media. The Twitterverse have come in support of the Australian and have labelled the incident as a “disgrace.”