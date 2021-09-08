Dubai: Known as Mr. IPL fondly, Suresh Raina is a big star of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. In the last edition, he did not feature in yellow and that broke the hearts of many fans. Even at the fag end of his career, his popularity has not dipped one bit. In an interview with RJ Raunac, Raina was asked if not Chennai Super Kings, which franchise would he like to play for.

A smart Raina promptly said Delhi Capitals, knowing very well that Delhi is a two-hour drive from Muradnagar – where he stays. He pointed out that Delhi is close to his home and that is the sole reason he would like to play for DC if not CSK.

“Delhi hai! Ghar bhi pass hai, Muradnagar se pass hai, aur kaafi dost hai us team mein. So, I’d prefer Delhi,” Raina said.

During the chat, the stylish CSK left-handed batsman was also asked who he would like to share his seat with.

Raina also cheekily suggested he could sleep peacefully if Ashwin was not around.”Kyuki bohot zyada baatien hoti hai kabhi kabhi. Cricket bohot zyada baat karta hai. Flight mein you want to take nap, ya rest karna hai. Waise he is a total gentleman, aisa nai hai but kabhi lagta hai aap gusse mein hai ya kuch karna hai to lagta hai agar aas pas Ashwin nahi hai to phir main so sakta hoon,” Raina answered.

Chennai would play their first match of the second phase against defending champions Mumbai Indians. It is expected to be a mouthwatering clash with both sides featuring big names.