Dubai: Ahead of the DC vs CSK blockbuster, ex-India opener Sunil Gavaskar made a suggestion for MS Dhoni’s Chennai for the Sunday game in Dubai. Hailing Suresh Raina as a match-winner, Gavaskar reckoned Raina should be back in the side for the mega clash with the Capitals as he can change the course of a game. Out-of-form Raina has been on the sidelines for the last two games and was replaced by Robin Uthappa.

“Coming to experience, the Chennai team would be contemplating the return of Suresh Raina in the playing XI. Raina is the match winner. Of course, in the last few years, he has struggled especially against the fast bowlers, but he has the ability to change the course of the match,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Jagran.

Gavaskar also felt that there is no doubt that the pacers of the Capitals – Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Avesh Khan – would target him with the short-pitch stuff. He also pointed that Delhi has got the better of Chennai in the two league games.

“Of course, Nortje, Rabada, and Avesh will test him, but it’s okay to take this chance as a chance to take the team to the finals. Delhi has defeated Chennai in both matches this season. So will the Chennai team prove lucky for the third time?”